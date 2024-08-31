PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — A baby boy whose birth here today coincided with the 67th National Day had initially been due on September 16, which is also Malaysia Day.

At Hospital Putrajaya, the beaming mother, Iffatun Nisa Abdul Halim, 26, playfully claimed credit for the happy switch.

“Our baby was suppose to be due on Malaysia Day, and I think the reason for him to arrive earlier is because of the mother,” she said with a wide smile.

“I’m a practical student in the teacher education institutes, so I walk a lot. I was active during my pregnancy,” she added.

Recalling her delivery, Iffatun said it was accompanied by fireworks that were set off by those celebrating National Day.

“It was a memorable experience for me delivering my first-born,” she said.

Jalur Gemilang are placed near babies born on Merdeka Day at Hospital Putrajaja, on August 31, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The proud father, Adli Uqasha Abd Malik, 27, said he was blessed to have a son born on National Day.

He then said he hoped his son would grow up to be a patriotic Malaysian.

But if nothing else, Adli said he at least wouldn’t have to worry about missing his son’s birthday.

“It's an easy date to remember,” he said in jest.

Iffatun and Adli's son, who has not yet been named, was born at 3:15am and was one of six babies delivered at the hospital today, with the first arriving at 12:29am.

For housewife Ang Yit Hua, 33, her Merdeka baby was already overdue.

“She was supposed to be born on Aug 23, but it’s okay, a nicer date for her birthday. We can celebrate Merdeka together,” she said.

Ang delivered her second-born just 10 minutes after Iffatun.

Parents and their Merdeka babies pose for pictures during an event at Hospital Putrajaya on August 31, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Health Deputy Director-General Dr Muhammad Yusuf Sibert said the Merdeka babies symbolise the essence of unity and the bond of love, regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion.

“I pray that these children become fighters of their nation, have high aspirations, and possess noble character,” he said at the Merdeka baby celebration at Ward 2A, Hospital Putrajaya.

While six babies were already born here so far, Muhammad Yusuf pointed out that National Day was not yet over.

“A total of six Merdeka babies have been born so far, three boys and three girls. I'm not sure if there's more to come, but hopefully we can reach two figures or more than 10,” he said.