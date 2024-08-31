KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — King Charles III of the United Kingdom (UK), along with foreign envoys in Malaysia have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Malaysia’s 67th Independence Day, celebrated today.

In a message posted on the UK High Commission’s social media platforms, King Charles III conveyed warm wishes on behalf of himself and his wife, expressing admiration for the close bond between the two nations.

“On the special occasion of your National Day, my wife and I would like to convey our warmest congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of Malaysia.

“I cherish the close bond shared between our nations, and I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special anniversary year – a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us,” King Charles said.

Emphasising the modern partnership between the two countries, King Charles III noted the increasing cooperation in various sectors and recognised the shared commitment in addressing global challenges, particularly climate change.

“I also celebrate our nations’ modern partnership and our increasingly close cooperation on trade, investment, technology, education and security.

“Combatting climate change is a shared priority, and I welcome our joint work to protect biodiversity and promote the clean energy transition.

The United States (US) Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan also expressed his warm wishes, acknowledging the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

“The US has stood with Malaysia since the very first day of your independence. For 67 years, we have forged a strong partnership rooted in close economic, security, and people-to-people ties.

“This year, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of our comprehensive partnership, and today, the ties between our two nations are stronger than ever and continue to deepen as we make progress towards our common goal of a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“We look forward to continuing our friendship and strengthening our partnerships,” he said.

Similarly, Acting British High Commissioner to Malaysia, David Wallace shared his appreciation for the nation’s rich cultural diversity.

“I was privileged to attend the National Day parade in Putrajaya today. It was a splendid display of diversity and togetherness, especially the MADANI Community Contingent, which brilliantly showcased traditional costumes, props, and performances from the different ethnic communities.

“I know Hari Merdeka is celebrated by many Malaysians in the UK and by the British community in Malaysia too. Our deep and historic people-to-people ties serve as a solid foundation to build a modern partnership between the UK and Malaysia,” Wallace said.

Against the backdrop of the historical Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Katsuhiko Takahashi conveyed his best wishes for Malaysia’s continued peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of the Embassy of Japan, I’d like to wish Selamat Hari Merdeka to all Malaysians. May Malaysia continue to be blessed with peace and prosperity for many years to come,” Takahashi said. — Bernama