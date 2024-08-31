KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A man died, and six others were injured in a collision involving a car, four motorcycles, and a cow.

According to The Star, Kluang OCPD Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh stated that the accident at KM24 of Jalan Renggam-Simpang Renggam likely occurred when a car collided with a cow.

“The cow was crossing the road when it was killed after being hit by a car,” the police was quoted as saying.

After the car collided with the cow, it skidded to the opposite lane and collided with a motorcycle.

Police told The Star in a statement today, adding that the three other motorcycles got into the accident as the motorcyclists crashed into the cow’s carcass that was lying in the middle of the road.

The accident, which occurred around 6am on Saturday, resulted in the death of a 24-year-old car mechanic and left six others injured, including two secondary school students.

“The motorcyclist that was hit by the car suffered serious injuries on the head and body and died at the scene,” Bahrin was quoted as saying.

Six others, between 15 and 34 years old were sent to the Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.