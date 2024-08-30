KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A self-propelled robot from China equipped with cameras and able to get into tight spaces will be deployed tonight in the search and rescue efforts for the Indian national who was swallowed by a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur.

Three engineers from China are expected to arrive in Malaysia to operate this specialised equipment, Free Malaysia Today reported earlier today, citing an anonymous source involved in the rescue operation.

The search-and-rescue operation (SAR), now in its eighth day, has been ramped up with the use of heavy drilling equipment to create access points.

Due to limited access, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) requested additional suction pipes from Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd to lower water levels.

Earlier today, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) determined that it was too risky to continue using diving methods in the SAR operation.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the decision was made after nearly 30 minutes of diving by two scuba divers at 4am today proved unsuccessful.

He identified several risk factors, including strong underground water currents, limited space for rescuers and the presence of debris and hard blockages in the search area.