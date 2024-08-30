KUCHING, Aug 30 — Police have classified an incident involving a burning car at a parking space in MJC Batu Kawa here early yesterday as an act of mischief by fire.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

“The Batu Kawa police station received a call from a member of the public about the incident at around 2.10am.

“Based on investigation, the incident is believed to be an act of mischief by fire,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Irwan urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact Padawan Criminal Investigation Division chief ASP Sylvarius Gopog on 013-8637241 to assist in the investigation.

He also advised against speculating on the case. — The Borneo Post