SERIAN, Aug 30 — A 53-year-old cable installer contractor was found unconscious on a hill at Kampung Kuang/Toop in Siburan here yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a report was received at 3.40pm.

A team from Siburan fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operations commander was informed by a utility company employee that a cable installer contractor was suffocating.

“The Bomba team alongside six volunteer firefighters from Simpok, eight contractors, and some villagers then headed to the victim’s whereabouts, located 6km uphill from the village,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

They found the victim to be unconscious.

Upon checking, Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) personnel provided cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but he did not show any vital signs.

“The victim was then brought down the hill using a stretcher.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” added the spokesman.

The victim was then handed over to the police for further action. —The Borneo Post