LAHAD DATU, August 30 — The remains of Leading Seaman Class 1 (LK) Arman San Hermansa, a Royal Malaysian Navy diver was buried at 10.55pm last night at the Kampung Terusan Muslim Cemetery here.

The late Aman San, 28, was buried with full military honours (Royal Malaysian Navy) and assisted by the local residents.

Also present was the Commander of Diving and Fire Pot Warfare 1st Admiral Dr Tay Yap Leong and TLDM Commander of the Sea Region 2 Headquarters Rear Admiral Datuk Khir Junaidi Idris, his father, Hermansa Senda, family members and friends

Before that, the body of the deceased was taken to the family residence in Kampung Sapagaya, Silam and then the funeral prayer was performed at a nearby surau.

Arman San, 28, who served as a minesweeper of the team from the Dive and Fire Pit Command was found dead in the salvage operation of KD Pendekar yesterday.

On August 25, KD Pendekar sank during an operational cruise in the waters of Tanjung Penyusop after experiencing major leaks, believed to be a result of hitting an underwater object. — Bernama