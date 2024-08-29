JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — The public is urged not to speculate about the death of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) diver Leading Seaman 1 Arman San Hermansa, who died while carrying out a salvage operation to recover the wreck of KD Pendekar in the waters off Tanjung Penyusop yesterday.

His wife, in a post on Facebook under the account name “Hanaa Ariana,” requested that people refrain from making assumptions about the incident, as the authorities were still investigating the matter.

“As the wife of the deceased, I ask that no one makes any assumptions about the incident involving my late husband.

“It is still under investigation, and it should be left to the authorities,” she said.

She expressed hope that no one would make speculations or spread unverified information about her husband’s death and asked for the public’s understanding of her situation.

The RMN, in a statement yesterday, stated the remains of the Arman San would be taken to Lahad Datu, Sabah for burial.

KD Pendekar sank after experiencing a leak believed to be due to hitting an underwater object on Aug 25.

However, the quick efforts of the maritime community saw the rescue of all 39 crew members before the ship was completely submerged. — Bernama