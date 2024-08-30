KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Celebrity preacher Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohd Shaiful, or better know as c, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane today for his conviction of raping a woman five years ago.

According to Sinar Harian, Sessions Court Judge Norazlin Othman also ordered the 29-year-old to be taken immediately into custody to begin serving the sentence.

Da’i Syed broke into tears when the sentecne was passed down in a court room where his wife, TV host Hana Ismail, 38, who gave birth just 16 days ago, was also present.

The preacher was charged on December 10, 2020 with raping a woman (then 23) at a condominium in I-City, Section 7 of Shah Alam on September 11, 2019.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, and could have received up to 20 years in prison.

On April 10 last year, Syed Shah Iqmal had been acquitted of the charge after the Sessions Court ruled that the prosecution did not show prima facie.

However, the prosecution successfully appealed this at the High Court, which ordered the trial to proceed.

In 2022, Da’i Syed had also been acquitted of molesting and performing unnatural sex with a private university student in another case.