KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Self-styled “king of shamans” Raja Bomoh will reportedly be summoned by the Federal Territories (FT) Mufti’s office after his antics at the sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India here which swallowed a woman.

Free Malaysia Today quoted religious affairs minister Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar saying Ibrahim Mat Zin had tarnished the image of Islam with his appearance.

“I have requested the Federal Territories mufti’s office to summon Ibrahim soon,” he was quoted saying.

Na’im added that the office is monitoring Ibrahim under Section 129 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Act (Federal Territories) 1997.

Section 129 allows a first offender to escape punishment, and be bonded on a vow of good behaviour.

Ibrahim reportedly visited the site yesterday before sprinkling some water which he claimed was special and came from a Perak waterfall.

He claimed he was there to ease the search for the missing woman, but was stopped by authorities from getting nearer.

In 2017, he was charged under Section 7(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offenses Act (Federal Territories) 1997 with insulting Islam after the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) denoting his activities as opposing Islamic teachings.