SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — The Johor and federal governments are taking serious steps to address feedbacks and concerns of businesses on the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said at the Asean Conference here that issues such as the ease of doing business, ease of people and goods movement, talent availability as well as security and safety in Johor are being actively addressed.

“We don’t intend to sweep anything under the carpet. We believe that there must be good collaborations between the federal and state governments, we are breaking down the silos,” he said at the Fireside Chat Session moderated by UOB Malaysia chief executive officer Ng Wei Wei here today.

Onn Hafiz said, for example, the Johor Development Talent Council and Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor will work as a one-stop centre to address the shortage of talent and ease of doing business in JS-SEZ.

To address issues of safety and security, he said the police and local councils in Johor are working hand-in-hand and investing in CCTVs to substantially reduce the crime rate in the state.

“Also, if you compare the stats of crime rate in Johor, back in 2019 and compare to the stats last year, there has been a significant drop of 46 per cent. We are trying to improve in every single area that we’ve received feedback so that it becomes a city where people feel safe in business and in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz in addressing the concerns of a delay to the signing of the final agreement, said that details and incentives are still being fine-tuned.

He noted that today, a government-to-government workshop is being held in Johor for the purpose.

“I don’t think anyone should be alarmed. The timing in terms of signing is going to be brought later because of the Leaders’ Retreat, after the details have been agreed by both sides. Hopefully it can be signed the latest by November. So don’t worry,” he said.

The Menteri Besar also urged companies to take part in JS-SEZ and reap the benefits that will surely be more than what were already available through Iskandar Malaysia.

“One key message is that... the early bird catches the worm. A lot of companies that are investing in Johor are already reaping the benefits now.

“There are already tax incentives for individuals and companies that actually come to Johor (Iskandar Malaysia),” he said. — Bernama