KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) has confirmed today that one of the men who nearly fell into the sinkhole that swallowed a woman in Jalan Masjid India has converted into Islam on Monday.

In a statement, Abim said the man converted at Abim’s Islamic outreach centre called IOA in the National Mosque.

“Abim confirms that the new convert embraced Islam under the guidance of IOA Masjid Negara last Monday,” its president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said here.

“Abim emphasises that having a religion is a natural right and instinct of every human being, and therefore, no one should be forced or coerced into matters of faith.”

He also urged all parties to be calm and respect the convert’s privacy.

In a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording released by the Fire Department, one of the men on the bench near the sinkhole could be seen falling into the pit to his waist, but is able to somehow pull himself back up.

The other three men on the bench who appeared to have been chatting with each other seconds earlier quickly moved away from the bench.

A woman from India was swallowed by the sinkhole and has yet to be found. The search enters its seventh day today.