KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied today that a new sinkhole has appeared at Jalan Dewan Bahasa in Kampung Attap.

“It is informed that the picture is old, and repair work on the damage to the road has already been carried out.

“The public is advised not to share unverified news as it can cause public anxiety,” it said in a brief statement here.

Yesterday, one sinkhole was discovered in Jalan Pantai Permai in Kampung Kerinchi, and a new one in Jalan Masjid India causing the road to be blocked from cars.

This comes as a sinkhole, eight metres deep, appeared at Jalan Masjid India last Friday and tragically claimed Vijayaletchumy, 48, a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

Today marks the seventh day of the search and rescue operation, with the entire community anxiously waiting for any positive outcome.