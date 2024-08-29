KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Resolving the traffic problem at Tanjung Aru beach remains a priority for Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAED) chairman Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Pandikar said he is very aware of the traffic congestion in the area as locals and visitors flock to the beach area and park to enjoy the sunset or the sea.

“About 3,000 people visit the beach and park on a Sunday,” he said when met at his office in Prince Philip Park.

“As we implement the rejuvenation of Tanjung Aru beach and Prince Philip Park project, we will also implement solutions to address the traffic congestion in the area,” he said, adding the redevelopment of the park is expected to take shape within two years.

The short-term solution to ease the traffic congestion which has been implemented includes creating a drop-off and pick-up point for e-hailing and other vehicles at the entrance to the beach, creating no parking zones, opening up designated parking areas and installing bollard divider to create a queueing lane to the parking area.

The medium-term solution, he disclosed, involved the proposal to construct a new link road from Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort (STAR) to Tanjung Aru and this would require some land acquisition and funding, he said.

“We also proposed that Jalan Aru be turned into a one-way road and the construction of another new road linking STAR to Kinabalu Golf Club (KGC),” Pandikar said, adding that the conditions of the existing toad would be improved with the creation of new junctions, roundabout and road widening if possible.

For the long-term solution, Pandikar said they proposed a new coastal road from Sutera Harbour to STAR as well as one linking Petagas to the Tanjung Aru beach area.

Pandikar also reiterated his statement on the free public access to the beach as well as the park.

“We must balance public interest with development because Tanjung Aru Beach belongs to the people. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji (Noor) has observed that every city he has visited around the world has a park, and he wants the same for Kota Kinabalu. Tanjung Aru Beach is one of the last green spaces in the city, so we will preserve it and redevelop it for the people to enjoy,” he emphasised.

According to Pandikar, the upgrading of Prince Philip Park, estimated to cost about RM35 million, is expected to be completed in two years and as an initial step, a hawker centre will be constructed at the “Second Beach,” where a skating rink used to be.

“The hawker stalls will be ready in about four months, and the vendors currently operating at the beach entrance will be relocated there by early next year. The park will be beautified, floodlights will be installed, and historical monuments, including one depicting the late Tun Fuad Stephens proclaiming Sabah’s independence, will be erected. We are also considering establishing an archive for those interested in Sabah’s history,” he said.

He added that while the park will be closed in phases as the upgrading work is in progress, the beach will remain open to the public.

Pandikar also disclosed that the historic rugby field in Tanjung Aru will be maintained and there are also plans to install the pitch with floodlights so that it can be used at night by rugby enthusiasts for their training sessions.

Additionally, some land reclamation is planned to ensure the beach remains accessible for all.

“Currently, during high tide, the stretch of beach along Tanjung Aru is reduced. Without reclamation, there would be no beach at all,” he pointed out.

“Our goal is for the combined park and beach area to cover at least 100 acres, and we hope this vision will be realised in 15 to 20 years.”

Established in 2013, TAED is a brainchild of the Sabah State Government that is aimed at tackling two critical issues at once: the conservation and rejuvenation of Tanjung Aru Beach and Prince Philip Park, as well as creating a sustainable economic generator that will attract foreign investment and provide employment opportunities for future Sabahans.

At its core, TAED is sustainability and economy-focused with its best interest for the people of Sabah. The TAED project’s ultimate aim is to preserve Tanjung Aru Beach’s legacy for future generations while creating an engine for economic growth. — The Borneo Post



