KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has reduced the validity period of Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s air operator certificate (AOC) from three years to one year, said Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

The Star reported that decision follows the airline’s recent operational challenges, which have resulted in frequent flight delays and route reductions.

The transport minister said that Malaysia Airlines is now required to submit a monthly report detailing the implementation of a mitigation plan for its operations.

“All airlines must be audited before their AOC can be renewed,” Loke said at a press conference in Putrajaya, adding that a shorter AOC validity period will mean more frequent audits to ensure improvements in the airline’s operations.

“This is to ensure that Malaysia Airlines take the necessary steps to improve its operations,” he added.

Last week, Bernama reported that Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), which owns Malaysia Airlines, acknowledged operational disruptions involving Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal services during the week of August 19.

MAG Managing Director Izham Ismail said the group would temporarily reduce its network until the end of the year to implement corrective measures aimed at improving long-term reliability and robustness.

Malaysia Airlines plans to cut back flights to 13 destinations, including Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Denpasar, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Jeddah, Medan Kualanamu, Mumbai, Osaka Kansai, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai Pudong, Singapore, Tokyo Narita and Yangon.

Loke also revealed that CAAM conducted a surprise investigation from June 24 to 28 on Malaysia Airlines and its subsidiary, MAB Engineering Services (Mabes), which handles aircraft maintenance.

“Based on their findings, among the significant issues that contribute to technical incidents with Malaysia Airlines aircraft could be mechanical component issues and a lack in skilled manpower needed to carry out maintenance of the planes,” he added.

The lack of skilled workers has affected the ability of Malaysia Airlines and Mabes to enhance their safety management systems.

Loke noted that 63 former Mabes employees recently left the company, further contributing to the manpower shortage.

He said the airline’s mitigation plan includes holding a recruitment drive for skilled workers and reducing Mabes’s scope of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for third parties to focus more on Malaysia Airlines aircraft.