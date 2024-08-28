KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Three Malaysian women have been awarded prestigious Women in STEM scholarships, securing spots at top UK universities under the ASEAN-UK SAGE (Supporting the Advancement of Girls’ Education) Programme and the British Council Women in STEM Scholarships.

These scholarships aim to address gender disparities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

The recipients, selected from hundreds of applicants across ASEAN and Timor Leste, will be pursuing master’s degrees in STEM fields where women remain significantly underrepresented. Globally, women make up only 29.2 per cent of the STEM workforce, despite nearly equal representation in non-STEM sectors, according to the World Economic Forum.

The scholarship recipients include Charlene Ng, who will pursue an MSc in Computer Science at the University of Warwick under the ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships.

Vilashini Saravanan and Nurul Sahira Sakinah Muhammad Ali have been awarded British Council Women in STEM Scholarships to study at the University of Bristol. Vilashini will focus on Digital Health, while Nurul Sahira Sakinah will pursue a degree in Global Wildlife Health and Conservation.

UK Ambassador to ASEAN, H.E. Sarah Tiffin, expressed her excitement about the programme, saying: “Their talent and dedication are inspirational, and we look forward to seeing how they will shape the future of STEM in ASEAN after studying at the UK’s world-class universities.”

“These scholars will not only become leaders in their fields but also serve as inspirational role models for other women in Malaysia and beyond. Through this scholarship and our role in the ASEAN-UK SAGE programme, we will continue to empower women and reinforce a positive attitude towards STEM education,” said Jazreel Goh Director of British Council Malaysia.

The scholarship recipients will begin their studies in the UK in September 2024, with the next application cycle opening in January 2025.