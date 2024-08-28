KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Finance Ministry today announced a temporary reduction of 5 sen in the retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in peninsular Malaysia.

Effective midnight till September 4, RON97 will be priced at RM3.42 per litre, while diesel will cost RM3.18 per litre at fuel pumps.

Under the new pricing structure, the retail price of RON95 petrol remains at RM2.05 per litre.

Diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan will stay unchanged at RM2.15 per litre during this period.

The ministry said this adjustment aligns with the recent fluctuations in global crude oil prices.



