KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The president of the National Professors Council (MPN) has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM271,000 of the council’s funds, while the CEO of a company connected to the MPN has also pleaded not guilty to charges of colluding with him.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), MPN president Raduan Che Rose and MPN Global Reach Sdn Bhd CEO Kefli Mahpol each entered a not guilty plea after the charges were read to them separately before Sessions Court Judge Anita Harun.

Raduan, who also chairs the board of directors at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), faces two charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) for allegedly transferring RM71,000 from MPN funds into Kefli's bank account. Additionally, as a director of MPN Global Reach, Raduan is accused of transferring RM200,000 in funds to Kefli's account using five cheques.

The funds were down payments for a programme that MPN Global Reach was organising in collaboration with UKMShape, an entity of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Raduan was charged with committing the offences at the MPN office in Country Heights, Kajang, between March 14, 2023 and April 15 this year, FMT reported.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Kefli was slapped with seven charges of colluding with Raduan at the same time and place, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 409. He also faces up to 20 years in prison, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Law Chin How handled the prosecution, while Raduan and Kefli were represented by attorney Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

FMT said the judge set bail at RM40,000 for each charge in one surety for each accused and ordered both accused to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office monthly. She also scheduled the next case mention for October 23.