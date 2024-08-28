KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The machineries of all component parties in the unity government will be fully activated during the Mahkota state by-election in Johor to win the hearts and minds of all voters in the constituency.

Mahkota polls: All unity govt machineries to be fully activated, says Asyraf Wajdi

Unity government secretariat chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the matter was decided at the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting today.

“The meeting fully supported the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota by-election, representing the Unity Government, who will be named by the coalition’s central leadership soon,” he said in a statement today.

He also shared that the meeting acknowledged the structure of the Unity Government’s machineries for the by-election with the appointment of Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as the by-election director and Aminolhuda Hassan as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery coordinator.

The meeting also is taking 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues seriously and stressed its loyalty and willingness to defend the sovereignty and status of the Malay Rulers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, he added.

“The meeting also conveyed its appreciation and congratulated BN for winning the Nenggiri by-election with a big majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong posted on Facebook that he had also attended today’s meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the meeting was also attended by both deputy prime ministers, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and leaders of parties that support the unity government.

“Various issues relating to national interest and the people’s welfare were discussed and the Prime Minister has provided vital input to those who attended so that the country’s development agenda can continue properly,” he posted. — Bernama