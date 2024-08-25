KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has warned party members against being ‘political tourists’ in Kluang, Johor, for the upcoming Mahkota state by-election.

He said the party machinery must actively work to secure victory by ensuring a thorough campaign for the selected candidate, rather than taking a passive approach.

“Although we won by over 5,000 votes in the last state election, our parliamentary performance there was lacking. We cannot assume that success in Nenggiri will automatically translate to success in Mahkota,” he said in his closing speech at the 2024 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre last night.

Mohamad highlighted the need for a tailored approach, urging party members to avoid overwhelming the small town of Kluang and focus on effective campaign strategies.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Mahkota by-election for Sept 28, with nomination day on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24.

This by-election follows the death of incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, who died on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang.

Mohamad called for unity among parties in selecting a candidate, stressing the importance of productive discussions and avoiding disputes.

“We need to work hard and ensure that our efforts benefit religion, race and country,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the Umno General Assembly would empower delegates with new insights and resources to rejuvenate Umno’s prominence.

“This is our chance to make a comeback and send a positive message that resonates with the people,” he added.

The Umno General Assembly which began on Wednesday, concluded today after four days of sessions with 6,443 delegates in attendance. — Bernama