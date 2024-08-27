KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Islamist movement Taliban has reportedly said that it is seeking a good relationship with Malaysia, especially in trade and investment.

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted the ruling party of Afghanistan saying that it is welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to visit the country for discussions.

“We would like to have good and positive relations with Malaysia and have constructive cooperation in various fields,” its spokesman Suhail Shaheen was quoted as saying.

“We view Malaysia as a potential trading and investment partner. Particularly, they can help Afghanistan in the higher education sector.”

It also said that it is up to Anwar to choose a prudent time to visit Afghanistan, saying a high-level trip is important to develop positive relations between the two nations.

SCMP reported that United States forces are set to withdraw from the strife-torn country by August 30.

In March last year, Anwar was quoted by state news agency Bernama saying that Malaysia is ready to cooperate and even improve ties with Afghanistan

Anwar said Malaysia’s position had been conveyed to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is ready to assist in terms of Malaysia’s relationship with the Afghan government.

He said, however, Malaysia stood firm on the issue of women’s education and is of the opinion that the right of the group to education cannot be denied.