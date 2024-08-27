TAWAU, Aug 27 — A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing since last Friday was found early this morning in the Kampung Jawa Jalan Tengku Osman area. Nur Humaira Syafiqah Naldi was discovered, safe, at 1am.

Sinar Harian reported Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin confirmed the discovery and stated that further investigations are ongoing.

“The victim was found at 1am today and is currently at the Tawau Police Station for further investigation,” he said today.

Prior to this, an investigation paper on a missing person had been opened following reports of her disappearance.

Yesterday her family had appealed to the public for help in locating her. Her sister Ayu, 39, mentioned that she was last seen at their home in Kampung Tanjung Keramat at 5am.