KUALA KRAI, Aug 27 — Police are intensifying control at 151 General Operations Force (GOF) posts nationwide to prevent the spread of the monkeypox (mpox) outbreak, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said tightened security measures would also be implemented at key entry points, namely Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor.

“What concerns us now are the ‘rat routes’ used by individuals infected with mpox virus to enter the country. This is why we need to enhance control at the GOF posts,” he told a press conference after the launch of Kampung Angkat MADANI programme in Kampung Jenal, Dabong, here today.

He was responding to a question on whether the GOF was involved in efforts to curb the spread of the virus at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Razarudin also reminded GOF personnel to monitor the movement of subsidised goods out of the country to prevent losses from subsidies utilised by non-citizens.

“Their duties are not only to monitor the country’s borders but also include other tasks, such as participating in anti-smuggling operations,” he added.

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern for the second time in two years, following a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

Also present at today’s programme was Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun. — Bernama