PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) became the first company to be authorised to carry out motor vehicle inspection under the new mechanism of the Road Transport Act (Act 333).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said under Section 126 (1) of Act 333, Puspakom can provide motor vehicle inspection services at designated inspection centres and mobile inspection services throughout the country.

“Puspakom will continue to operate but now, they have to compete with other industry players,” he told a press conference here today.

Last year, Loke said that effective Sept 1 this year, Puspakom will no longer be the sole provider of periodic motor vehicle inspection service as the Cabinet had decided that other qualified companies would also be allowed to provide the service on behalf of the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

This, he said, was in line with the government’s desire to create a competitive service environment and to make it easier for people to deal with such tasks.

Loke said so far, the response from industry players to provide motor vehicle inspection services stipulated under Act 333 has been positive.

The closing date for the applications is this Oct 31, he said.

He said almost 50 companies have expressed interest in providing motor vehicle inspection services, with two of them having submitted their official applications to obtain a licence as a motor vehicle inspection service provider.

The ministry, he said, will evaluate all applications and announce the successful applicants soon.

“JPJ will continue to regulate and monitor the provision of services and the operation of motor vehicle inspections so that they are orderly, comply with the standards and regulations that have been set and quality services are provided to customers,” he said.

The guidelines to apply for a licence to provide motor vehicle inspection services can be obtained from the website of the Ministry of Transport.