SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — A man was injured in his left hip in a shooting at 2.15 am Friday (Aug 23) at a restaurant in Lebuh Batu Nilam, Bandar Bukit Tinggi in Klang.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the victim, 45, is believed to have been shot by another local man who came in a white multipurpose vehicle (MPV) to the restaurant and got down and fired several shots.

“The man fired several shots at the individuals sitting outside the restaurant and escaped in the same vehicle,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the victim was treated at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang and was in stable condition.

Six bullet casings and a bullet was found at the scene of the shooting, he said, adding that the police were tracking down the suspect for investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Those with information can contact the nearest police station or the South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222. — Bernama