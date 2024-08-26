ALOR SETAR, Aug 26 — The Kedah State Legislative Assembly today passed a bill to include the Syariah court in the Kedah Constitution.

The Kedah State Constitution (Amendment 2024) Bill 2024, which also includes the establishment of the Syariah Premier Court, was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor before being debated and unanimously approved by members of the state assembly.

When tabling the bill, Muhammad Sanusi said that the amendment was in line with Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah’s decree to empower the Syariah court and place it under the State Constitution.

“Sultan Sallehuddin also urged that the government review the Syariah Court structure, such as its hierarchical system, to ensure greater justice for the parties involved.

“In keeping with the Sultan’s decree and to improve the Syariah Court’s position, the state government is of the view that it should be placed under the Kedah Constitution, making it a key institution in accordance with Islam’s status in the state,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said that the current structure of the Syariah Court in Kedah comprises three levels, namely the Syariah Court of Appeal, the Syariah High Court, and the Syariah Lower Court.

He said that to ensure a fair justice process, an additional layer should be introduced into the Syariah Court structure in Kedah, namely the Syariah Premier Court.

Muhammad Sanusi said that under this new structure, cases heard in the Syariah High Court can be reviewed by the Syariah Court of Appeal and, if necessary, referred to the Syariah Premier Court.

At today’s sitting, the Kedah assembly unanimously approved four more bills related to Islamic legal affairs in the state

The bills were the Supplementary State Expenditure Enactment No. 1 of 2024, the Syariah Court Enactment (Kedah Darul Aman) Bill 2024, the Islamic Law Administration Enactment (Kedah Darul Aman) (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Kedah Darul Aman) (Amendment) Bill 2024. — Bernama