KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Public transportation ridership in the Klang Valley has seen a significant increase of 11 per cent in July, according to the latest data from the Transport Ministry.

Overall ridership numbers for buses and rail services have risen steadily by 11.8 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively last month, reflecting a growing reliance on public transport.

“With the addition of new trains, a significant rise can be seen in the number of rail users, and passenger waiting time has been improved,” operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd told The Star in a statement.

“The Kelana Jaya Line is now operating with 56 trains with a frequency of three minutes. In 2022, Kelana Jaya Line was operating 41 trains with a frequency of 4.1 minutes during peak hours.”

This is reflected by the notable increase in passenger numbers in both the Ampang and Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines, which saw a spike of 15.3 per cent for Kelana Jaya in July and 8.3 per cent for Ampang.

The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang and Putrajaya lines have also experienced higher ridership, contributing to the overall upward trend.

The MRT Kajang line saw an increase of 11.1 per cent in ridership, while the Putrajaya line climbed by 15.7 per cent in July.

“The Kajang Line operates with 39 trains with a frequency of four minutes. In 2022, the line was operating 28 trains with a frequency of 5.6 minutes during peak hours,” said Prasarana.

The KTM Komuter and the monorail service are similarly seeing more passengers at 3.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively, indicating a broader shift towards public transportation.