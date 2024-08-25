KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The on-going search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian tourist, who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India, are concentrated around two manholes, one near the Agrobank and the other at Bulatan Kinabalu, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Dr Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

“Today’s focus is on manhole 5 by Agro Bank and manhole 6 at Bulatan Kinabalu,” she said during a press conference earlier, adding that the operation is being carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

She also shared that a team from the fire department is currently searching the endpoint at the Pantai Dalam treatment plant.

MORE TO COME