IPOH, Aug 25 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has identified areas in the city that are prone to sinkholes and is monitoring them, according to Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said MBI is collaborating with state-owned company Darul Ridzuan Utility Corridor (KUDR) to map underground utilities.

“There are (sinkhole-prone) areas we have identified with KUDR’s help,” Rumaizi said, according to a report by New Straits Times.

MBI will work with the Mineral and Geoscience Department to take corrective measures, he added.

MBI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KUDR, which will be in effect from July 1 until the end of the year, to conduct utility-related work.

The mayor noted that the roads in Ipoh are safe for now, but added that this would also depend on weather conditions.

“More monitoring is needed to avoid a repeat of the incident in Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The authorities continue their search for a 48-year-old Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India.

In an 8.22am incident on Friday, 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy, a tourist from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India, was walking in front of Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up beneath her.

Currently, there are no recent updates from the police or fire department about the progress of the search and rescue efforts.