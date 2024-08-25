KUCHING, Aug 25 — The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is an essential step forward in addressing the challenges of climate change, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Hipni.

In a press release, he said the reliance on fossil fuels can be reduced by shifting to EVs, leading to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“This transition is essential not only for environmental preservation but also for fostering economic growth through the creation of new industries and job opportunities.

“EVs are a symbol of technological advancement and environmental stewardship. By embracing this technology, Sarawak and Malaysia are positioning themselves as leaders in the global movement towards a green economy.

“Our adoption of EVs is a commitment to future generations, ensuring that they inherit a cleaner, healthier planet,” said Dr Hazland, whose speech was read by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, when officiating at the ‘EV ‘Car’nival Day’ held at GWM Yuleehong showroom at Jalan Mendu here yesterday.

Dr Hazland said that Sarawak had taken a bold step by pioneering the development of the hydrogen economy, and with plans of integrating hydrogen into its transportation infrastructure; it has the potential of revolutionising the industry.

“Our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, which will be powered by hydrogen, represents a significant leap forward. This system will not only alleviate traffic congestion but also reduce our carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“The establishment of hydrogen refuelling stations and production facilities across the state will further solidify its position as a leader in hydrogen-powered transportation, not just in Malaysia but across the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, EVS Group project director Barry Ho said the carnival aimed to increase public awareness, expediting the adoption of EVs in Sarawak.

Ho, who is also a Master of Business Administration (MBA) student at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), added that the event provided a platform for families, students, and community members to engage with the future of transportation and to understand the critical role of EVs in achieving environmental sustainability.

The carnival was organised by a team of students from the UKM Graduate School of Business.

Among the activities held were an EV model-building competition, an EV-themed colouring contest, and a talk regarding EV charging systems by Victor Ranyis, Head of Electric Mobility at Sarawak Energy Berhad. — The Borneo Post