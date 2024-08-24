KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) today demanded a thorough investigation into the partial collapse of a retaining wall at Jalan Genting Klang near Kem Wardieburn in the city due to continuous rain since August 21.

The incident has led to the evacuation of 52 residents from 17 terrace houses in Taman Bunga Raya.

“While the precise cause of the retaining wall failure is yet to be determined, this incident highlights the need for rigorous adherence to engineering standards and best practices in the design, construction, and maintenance of retaining structures,” IEM said in a statement.

It said the partially collapsed retaining wall appears to be a reinforced concrete wall of approximately 3.5m height, basing this assessment on Google’s street view app.

It pointed to the IEM's Position Paper from 2009 that highlighted the necessity for reviews and assessments of retaining walls over 3.0 metres in height, regardless of surcharge.

It stressed the need for regular inspections and maintenance for the long-term stability of such structures.

It said the authorities need to take immediate remedial actions to stabilise the affected area, with professional geotechnical engineers involved in the assessment.

The IEM also offered the collective technical expertise of its over 50,000 members and affiliations to work with government bodies, industry professionals, and the public to uphold the highest standards of engineering practice in Malaysia.



