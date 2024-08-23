PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The investigation into Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over remarks against the previous Yang diPertuan Agong was the sole purview of the police and prosecutors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The prime minister said this when asked to comment about Muhyiddin’s case, in which the latter claimed the Agong did not invite him to form the government after the 15th general election despite having 115 sworn declarations from lawmakers backing him

“For now, the matter will be left to investigations and the AG. I will not interfere in the matter,” Anwar told reporters after launching the IHSAN Madani Portal with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

On Wednesday, Muhyiddin was questioned by police over a video of him making the remark while campaigning for the Nenggiri by-election, which his coalition lost.

As no single party or coalition won GE15 outright, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah eventually appointed Anwar as the prime minister after the latter cobbled together a unity coalition of all Malaysian parties outside of PN.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer said the former PM also gave police investigators on Wednesday 115 statutory declaration to defend his remark, which he insisted was factual and not seditious in nature.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has disputed the validity of 10 SDs from Barisan Nasional lawmakers that Muhyiddin had counted among the 115, saying these were negated by other documents the same MPs had also signed pledging their support elsewhere