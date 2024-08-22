KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad has asserted today that Umno does not need to prove its commitment to the Malay community, emphasising the party’s longstanding dedication to the community’s interests.

Faced with competitions from PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Noraini said Umno has advocated for the Malay community for decades while the two, she said, are still grappling with their own visions of the Islamic and Malay struggle.

“The fact is, Umno doesn’t need to prove anything because we embody the Malay struggle itself,” she stated during the women’s wing’s general assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

She said that Umno has established tangible Islamic institutions, including Islamic banks and universities, while PAS is too focused on an idealistic vision of an Islamic state.

Meanwhile, she claimed Bersatu is confused with its own interpretation of the Malay struggle.

Noraini argued that the focus should not be on proving which party is more representative of Malay interests or Islamic values, as such racial rhetoric can harm society.

“We often hear claims that Malay and Islamic politics are in decline and that the voices of Malays and Muslims are being marginalised.

“Some argue that Umno’s participation in the unity government is a betrayal of the Malay race and Islamic faith. However, we must understand that extreme racial rhetoric will only harm the social fabric of our society,” she added.