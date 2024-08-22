KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin never had sufficient numbers to form a government, despite the alleged statutory declarations (SD) from 115 MPs.

Zahid said this was because the numbers had also included 10 BN MPs that ended up supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form the government.

“Is there a count of how many Umno leaders there are?” he told reporters at the sidelines of the Umno General Assembly 2024 here.

“According to [Muhyiddin’s] testimony, the 115 SDs include 10 from MPs who signed two SDs, both with BN and with others, so the actual number is only 105 SDs, 105 is insufficient for a government”

With 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, a simple majority would require the support of 112 MPs.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid said each BN parliamentary candidate signed three documents: one granting full authority to the BN chairman to form the government or create a coalition, another stating that the seat won belongs to the party, not the individual, and the third imposing a 100 million penalty if they defect or support another party.

“These three documents were signed with video recordings in front of a commissioner for oaths and three lawyers. So, how can anyone dispute the actual situation when the numbers are insufficient?” he asked.

