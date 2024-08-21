KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Some 85,000 people are expected to attend the 2024 FA Cup final between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Selangor at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) this Saturday, police said today.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said a total of 2,488 personnel comprising senior and junior police officers will be deployed as security measures throughout the day.

“In ensuring security and traffic before, during and after the match, officers will be deployed within and outside the stadium.

“Body searches will also be conducted before and after the stadium's entrance to ensure all prohibited items are not brought in,” he told a press conference at the contingent headquarters here.

Among the prohibited items include flares and fireworks; sharp and blunt weapons; narcotics, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, drone, helmets and noise amplifying items such as whistles, megaphone and drums.

Rusdi also said officers from the contingent's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be enforcing road closures and detours to manage traffic congestions.

A total of seven road closures will be enforced when the stadium's parking lots have been fully occupied, Rusdi added.

He said Prasarana has also agreed to extend their rail operation hours to accommodate the crowd this Saturday.

“Those attending are advised to use public transportation and contactless payment to reduce congestions at the stadium.

“For those not attending, do avoid using the roads nearby the stadium unless necessary and plan your journey.

“Towing and summonses will be enforced upon motorists who obstruct traffic with their vehicles,” he said.

Acknowledging the rivalries between the teams, Rusdi also warned against any form of provocations by the fans during and after the match.

“We will take stern action against any found flouting the law,” he said.