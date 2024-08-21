KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has urged the vendor managing Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) queries for Singapore drivers to enhance its communication and streamline the application process.

This follows confusion after the opening of an information centre in Woodlands, Singapore, on Aug 19, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Loke reportedly said that while his ministry instructed the vendor, TCSens, to publicise the new centre, it is not the ministry's role to issue statements on behalf of the vendor.

No official public announcement about the centre's location was made by TCSens or Malaysian authorities.

Drivers only discovered the location after CNA reported it, leading to a surge of visitors.

TCSens manages VEP queries for Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ), and Loke emphasised that the vendor must now ramp up efforts to inform Singaporeans about the process.

He noted that the firm had increased staff numbers at its call centre and Johor Bahru office in response to the high volume of inquiries.

Despite opening the information centre, Loke clarified that it serves only as an enquiry point; drivers cannot install or collect their VEP's RFID tags there.

From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore will need to display the VEP, which will cost RM10 (US$2.28). Offenders could face fines of up to RM2,000 or six months in jail.

Loke assured that the VEP system is not meant to deter Singaporean visitors, acknowledging their vital role in supporting Johor Bahru's economy. However, he stressed that the VEP was crucial for tracking foreign vehicles and ensuring fines were settled before departing Malaysia.

In May, Malaysia mandated that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country via land from Singapore must use a VEP starting October 1, 2023.

This requirement includes the installation of a RM10 RFID tag for each registered vehicle.

The government has warned of penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid VEP after the enforcement date.

While the VEP system has been in place since 2019, its enforcement was delayed in 2020 to allow for improvements to the RFID tag installation process.

Currently, all foreign-registered cars entering Malaysia through Johor are subject to a levy.

Singaporean vehicles must pay a RM20 road charge when entering Malaysia through the heavily trafficked Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link checkpoints.

Motorcycles are exempt from this fee.