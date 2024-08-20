KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Residents in Nenggiri can now heave a sigh of relief after it received another automated teller machine (ATM) near the Bertam police station.

Newly-minted assemblyman for Nenggiri Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, also known as Awie, said residents from Kampung Bertam Lama, Bertam Baru, Limau Kasturi and surrounding areas will benefit from the second ATM, Malay online news portal Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The first ATM is located at SMS Maju Solutions in Jerek Baru.

“With this, residents no longer need to travel back and forth to Gua Musang town,” the Barisan Nasional (BN) representative was quoted as saying.

Awie expressed his gratitude to RHB Bank and all parties involved in realising this facility.

Utusan Malaysia had earlier reported that residents of Nenggiri were relieved when their long-held dream of having ATM services became a reality after their concerns were addressed by the relevant authorities and they no longer had to travel 50km to withdraw money.