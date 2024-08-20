PASIR MAS, Aug 20 — Murder victim Istiqomah Ahmad Rozi, 33, was buried at the Bandar Pasir Mas Muslim Cemetery at 11.50pm last night following prayers at her parents’ home after Isyak prayers.

Her family members, relatives, friends and village residents all came to pay their last respects during the funeral.

Her body arrived at her parents’ home in Kampung Kubang Badak here at 10.25 pm, her brother Muhammad Irfan Ahmad Rozi, 31, said.

He also related how he met up with his eldest sister during a family day outing in Morib Beach, Kuala Selangor on Dec 24 and 25 last year.

"There’s only two of us, so we’re very close and she was delighted when we all gathered as she had not gone home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri earlier this year.

"I still remember her waving and her words still play in my mind, - See you again during Hari Raya, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen,” he told reporters at the family home in Kampung Kubang Badak here earlier last night.

The remains of Istiqomah Ahmad being laid into her grave at the Bandar Pasir Mas Islamic Cemetery in Kelantan on August 19, 2024. — Bernama pic

Her uncle, Sukiman Ya, 53, said his niece was the favourite among his 15 nieces and nephews.

"I used to take care of her when she was young, took her on my bicycle and sent her to school as she grew up, that’s why I’m so sad and disappointed when I was told of her tragic death.

"She was quiet and serious, always behaved well, I hope there will be justice for her death,” he said.

Istiqomah, who was reported missing on Dec 27, 2013, was confirmed to be the previously unidentified woman whose dismembered remains were found stuffed in a rubbish bin by the roadside of Alor Gajah–Tampin near Kampung Rimau, Pulau Sebang on Dec 31, 2023 through a DNA test done on her mother on Aug 2.

A former teacher, Mohd Fadzly Ariffadzilah, 36, was charged with her murder at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court earlier today, following his arrest on Aug 5. — Bernama