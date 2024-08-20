LUNDU, Aug 20 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining three victims of the Sungai Kayan boat capsize near Kampung Selampit here will continue with the surface searching method, said operations commander (Bomba) Joseph Diea.

He added that a helicopter unit from another agency is also involved in the SAR operation.

“So far, we have had no success in finding them, but we continue our efforts.

“Standing down for today depends on weather conditions,” he told The Borneo Post when met this afternoon.

Three secondary school students are still missing after the boat they were travelling in with 15 other students sank in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit, Lundu this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 6.33am.

The three students who remained missing have been identified as Helena Fasha Petrus (17), Vilkie Wilson (15), and Alsma Jithil (14). — The Borneo Post