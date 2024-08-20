KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — It was an anxious few minutes for a motorist travelling on a highway when a man riding a motorcycle suddenly drove in front of his moving car before throwing a hammer his way.

Luckily, the motorist managed to swerve his car in time, avoiding the flying object before it could hit his windscreen.

Shared by a user @update11111, the viral dashcam video on X has garnered over 275,000 views.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident occurred on August 18 at 12.38pm and shows the motorist driving in the middle lane of a highway before a motorcyclist suddenly drives past and overtakes the motorist before pulling out a hammer.

Mmg tunggu aje kna kutip nti.Kredit dc owner pic.twitter.com/TJCs9CfI4N — #UpdateInfo (@update11111) August 18, 2024

The motorcyclist then hurls the hammer, targeting the motorist’s vehicle before speeding off.

X users speculated about the motive behind the incident, with some saying this was the modus operandi employed by towing scammers.

Others speculated that the motorist could have been at fault and had incurred the wrath of the motorcyclist.

One user @hambabitter wrote: “Siapa yg cakap motor tu marah kereta ni, jangan naive sangat. Ni mmg modus operandi. Jacket hitam, glove hitam, bawak tukul. Dia drop tukul tu, kereta rosak, dia cabut, member dtg dengan tow truck.” (Don’t be so naive, this is clearly the modus operandi. Black, jacket, black gloves, carrying a hammer. He will drop the hammer, damage the car, he speeds off, and a friend will arrive in a tow truck.)