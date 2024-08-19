KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Nasi kandar chain Thaqwa (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has agreed to pay over RM200,000 to a subsidiary of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd for the unauthorised use of its pay-TV broadcasts at multiple locations in a settlement reached through a consent judgment at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The satellite television, streaming television, and IPTV provider in a statement said the nasi kandar chain had extended the use of its subscriptions at two restaurants to eight of its other eateries without permission via the use of Astro smart cards, decoder boxes and equipment to access and display Astro content, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported today.

Thaqwa will have to pay Measat Broadcast Systems Sdn Bhd a total sum of RM221,773.20 as part of the settlement and to use their subscription solely at authorised locations.

It would also have to respect Astro’s copyright and intellectual property rights.

The Thaqwa settlement is one of multiple cases that Astro is currently pursuing to safeguard its intellectual property rights.

In November 2022, a landmark High Court ruling stated it was illegal for commercial premises to show content to the public from unauthorised sources, including Astro broadcasts, without obtaining the proper commercial license.

In February, a 22-year-old man in Ipoh was fined RM10,000 after admitting to selling an Android box loaded with unauthorised Astro content, following a raid in October 2023.

In July, two men in Seremban faced similar charges.

One of them, caught selling illegal Android boxes at a local shop, pleaded not guilty and was released on RM7,000 bail, with a trial scheduled for September. The other pleaded guilty and immediately paid a RM10,000 fine.

Astro noted that these cases underscore its ongoing efforts to combat digital piracy and enforce adherence to subscription agreements.