KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Ten-year-old Nuraina Humaira Rosli was reported missing from her Perak Orang Asli village, Kampung Bersah in Pos Kuala Mu last Friday afternoon.

As with cases involving the disappearances of children, the police quickly formed a search operation that involved tracker dogs and locals.

The haste was also because Nuraina, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Kuala Mu, was said to have hearing problems and a mental disability.

Her body was found in a marshy area near Sungai Siput the very next day.

The case was initially classified as sudden death.

However, upon the completion of the autopsy report, police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, which can be commuted to a jail term between 30 and 40 years, and whipping of no fewer than 20 strokes.

Police have also not ruled out the possibility of rape.

A 17-year-old boy, said to be a close relative of the victim, was arrested as a suspect yesterday and the police have received permission to detain him another seven days for questioning until August 25.

Why the murder and possible rape investigation?

The autopsy report indicated that Nuraina sustained an injury caused by pressure on her neck and had a tear in her genital area.

Here’s the chronology of events based on police statements and media reports to date:

August 16 — Nuraina was last seen going alone to a shop at around 3pm to buy chicken before heading home.

Her uncle said the girl returned home empty-handed because the shop had run out of chicken and asked her to wait for him to finish work before they headed out to another shop.

While waiting, Nuraina played on a swing nearby. But when her uncle went to get her, she was not at that spot.

She was last seen at Surau Madrasah Darulsalam, located less than 100 metres from her home, around 3pm last Friday.

The Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee reported Nuraina’s disappearance to the police that same afternoon, Sungai Siput District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin was reported as saying by Malay daily Harian Metro.

Police mounted a two-kilometre search-and-rescue operation for Nuraina with the K9 unit; with members of the public joining in.

August 17 — The search resumed in the morning.

The police found Nuraina’s lifeless body in a swampy area near Orang Asli Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu, in Perak at 4.20pm.

August 18 — Police reclassified Nuraina’s case as murder following the post-mortem findings.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect.

August 19 — The boy was taken to the Magistrate’s Court in Sungai Siput and police obtained a seven-day remand order to detain him until August 25 for further investigation.

Mohd Khaizam said police have recorded statements from the villagers and might call others, including Nuraina’s parents, to assist in the murder investigation.

Police still regard the murder investigation to be in the early stages and is asking those with relevant information to assiste them.