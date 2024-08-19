KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A new information counter opened quietly today in Woodlands Industrial Park, Singapore, to assist drivers with questions about Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP).

Despite its launch, the desk remained relatively unknown, as the only visitor seen there by midday had learned about it through a friend, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

TCSens, the company contracted by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) to manage Singaporean driver inquiries about the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), did not publicly announce the location of the new information office in Woodlands, located at 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

There was also no official announcement from Singaporean authorities about the office’s opening.

The location of the new VEP information office in Woodlands was discovered from a TCSens employee based in Danga Bay, Johor Baru.

According to the CNA report, the office was deserted at 8.45am.

No drivers were waiting outside, and there were no visible signs indicating that the unit was a VEP information centre.

However, the building directory listed the third-floor unit as “MY VEP PTE LTD”.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke earlier this month announced that a VEP information counter would be opened in Woodlands to assist those with queries.

He said the counter would be operated by a Singapore company in collaboration with TCSens.

According to a manager at the office in Woodlands Ng Poh Heng, the counter was strictly an “enquiry centre”, saying it provided guidance on requirements for Singaporeans who have issues with applying the VEP online.

It is understood that the new VEP information office does not handle RFID tag installations or collections.

In May, Malaysia mandated that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country via land from Singapore must use a VEP starting October 1, 2023.

This requirement includes the installation of a RM10 RFID tag for each registered vehicle.

The government has warned of penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid VEP after the enforcement date.

While the VEP system has been in place since 2019, its enforcement was delayed in 2020 to allow for improvements to the RFID tag installation process.

Currently, all foreign-registered cars entering Malaysia through Johor are subject to a levy.

Singaporean vehicles must pay a RM20 road charge when entering Malaysia through the heavily trafficked Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link checkpoints.

Motorcycles are exempt from this fee.