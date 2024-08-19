PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The Malaysian Immigration Department today revealed that it has successfully busted a syndicate of illegal agents that offered immigration services such as social visit pass extensions during a special operation that raided several locations in the Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan on August 15.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said that his department has never appointed any agents to carry out their services.

“Based on the intelligence carried out for two weeks, the operation team has managed to arrest four Malaysian men, two of whom are the main masterminds of this syndicate. The arrest also involved two female Chinese citizens suspected of being members of the syndicate.

“Also arrested was a Chinese man believed to be a client of the syndicate and a Filipino woman who was a maid for one of the main masterminds. All of them are between 33 years old and 53 years old. A total of eight people were arrested,” he said in a press conference, here.

A special operation was conducted on August 15 where it raided seven different locations, namely Cheras, Mid Valley City, Desa Pandan, Taman Midah, Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur, Sepang in Selangor and Bandar Enstek in Negeri Sembilan.

MORE TO COME