KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — A badly decomposed male body was found lying in the undergrowth near Kampung Bukit Chatak in Dungun, Terengganu yesterday.

According to Malay language national daily Berita Harian, the body, which has not yet been identified, was discovered at approximately 3:20pm by a man who detected a putrid smell while foraging for wood to make fish traps.

Dungun District Police Chief, Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir, said that a team was promptly dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report for further investigation.

“The body was located on a hill, well away from main pathways, and given its condition, we believe the victim has been deceased for over a week.

“Initial police investigations have not uncovered any signs of foul play. The body has been taken to the Forensic Room at Dungun Hospital for further examination,” she added.