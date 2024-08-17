KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The corpse of a woman was found floating in a drain near Dillenia housing area in Section U11, Bukit Bandaraya, Shah Alam last night.

According to Sinar Harian, police were alerted by the public at around 6.30pm, later proceeding to the scene to retrieve the corpse.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed it was an unidentified partially-clothed woman’s corpse and found already maggot-ridden.

Selangor police headquarters forensics have so far found no evidence of struggle or other physical injuries that could have caused death he said in a statement yesterday.

At the moment the case is being classified as a sudden death. Anyone with pertinent information may contact investigating officer Inspector Izzman Mohd Idrus at 013-4003355.