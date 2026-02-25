NILAI, Feb 25 — Society and family members have been urged to stop stigmatising Persons Under Supervision (ODS) and instead support them in rebuilding their lives.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said individuals who have completed their sentences should not be subjected to a “second prison” of cynicism and insults.

“We want to shift the focus from punishment to full rehabilitation. Through community-based rehabilitation, the reintegration process becomes faster and more effective.

“If they strive to improve themselves through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), culinary, or tahfiz programmes, we should welcome them with open arms,” he said at the Penerapan Nilai-Nilai Murni programme at the Mantin Inmate Reintegration Centre (PRP) here yesterday.

Saifuddin said the Mantin PRP symbolises a fresh start for former inmates, equipping them with vocational skills to prepare for life after detention.

He added that 500 ODS at the centre are currently undergoing training, including spiritual modules to strengthen their character.

Meanwhile, he expressed appreciation to strategic partners involved in the Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) initiative, a collaboration with 10 private-sector employers that offers ODS job opportunities aligned with the values of compassion under the Malaysia Madani framework. — Bernama