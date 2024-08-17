KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The founder of the Encore Melaka theatre has reportedly defended his vision to represent Malaysia to foreign tourists, amid criticism of pandering to the China market.

Local entrepreneur Datuk Boo Kuang Loon was reported saying that the project is a type of “cultural exchange”, where the theatre aims to learn its trade from China’s experts.

“It is a cultural exchange: we learn how to cast a show from the Chinese, but it is invested in by Malaysians, telling a Malacca story, and performed by a 100 per cent Malaysian cast,” he was quoted saying by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“The only Chinese element is the China director. The rest are all Malaysians,” he added, referring to its chief director, the esteemed Wang Chaoge — who has worked with decorated filmmaker Zhang Yimou.

Boo reportedly related how he was enthralled by theatrical production he saw in China, which drove him to create a similar experience in his hometown, Melaka.

“Western countries have Broadway shows, Eastern Europe has opera, and China also has a lot of performances. But Malaysia, we don’t have something to showcase to the world our culture,” Boo reportedly said.

“It started with me, personally, as an individual. It was never a government initiative,” he added.

Encore Melaka was built on reclaimed land which now the city’s waterfront, designed by China’s state-owned Beijing Institute of Architectural Design led by chief architect Wang Ge.

Its signature show is a 70-minutes long theatrical performance highlighting Melaka’s diverse Malay, Chinese, Indian, Peranakan, and Portuguese heritage, seen from a 360-degree rotating audience platform.

It is also currently showing the musical “Puteri Hang Li Po”, about the titular princess dispatched by the Chinese Emperor to foster diplomatic relations with the then Melaka Sultanate.

Boo told SCMP that since its reopening in July after a four-year hiatus from Covid-19, locals made up more than 80 per cent of the audience.

“We want to target more foreigners ... [Ultimately,] we want maybe about 60-70 per cent foreigners,” he said.