MELAKA, July 11 — After a hiatus spanning four years, the immersive theatre experience that is Encore Melaka returns with a bang.

The grand reopening was graced by Encore Theatre co-founder Datuk Zoe Tan, chief architect Wang Ge and esteemed Chinese director Wang Chaoge, who is the theatre’s chief director.

The people who made Encore Melaka possible: (from left) Boo, Tan, Wang Chaoge and Wang Ge. — Picture courtesy of Encore Melaka

Also in attendance was Encore Melaka and Yong Tai CEO Datuk Wira Boo Kuang Loon, who addressed the challenges the theatre faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his poignant speech, Boo expressed hope that the theatre would usher in a new era of tourism and economic growth for Melaka.

Advertisement

His words resonated with the audience, reflecting the team's resilience and dedication to the cultural enrichment of Melaka.

The reimagined production retains the essence of the original while integrating new sound effects to enhance the audiovisual experience for both new and returning audiences.

Advertisement

The theatre has introduced state-of-the-art lighting and sound designs, significantly enhancing the dramatic impact of each scene.

It also offers a seating capacity of 1,800 and innovative features such as 360-degree rotating seats, a 240-metre-long stage, a water mist stage with over 1,000 water sprays and six lifting platforms rising up to six metres.

The incorporation of 3D stereoscopic light sculpture projections, on-site sound and lighting design, and seamless scene transitions merges virtual reality with live performances.

This innovative approach allows audiences to traverse different historical periods and immerse themselves in Melaka’s vibrant tapestry.

The relaunch of Encore Melaka drew business partners, media members and celebrities to the event.

Guests at the relaunch included Nico, Liew and Tan, flanked here by dancers in Nyonya kebaya. — Picture courtesy of Encore Melaka

Notable guests included Malaysian supermodel Ling Tan and celebrity hairstylist Albert Nico, who were invited alongside media members by Encore Theatre and The Pines Melaka

“I am so happy to be here as I have been meaning to visit Melaka for the longest time. I got to stay at the amazing Poolside Suite of The Pines Melaka and watch this show,” said Ling, who is New York-based.

“When I return to the United States, I will definitely encourage my American friends to visit Melaka as well as Encore Theatre,” added Ling.

“This is my second time watching the show and I found it even more satisfying. The storyline was moving and the ‘waterfall’ effects was spellbinding!

“Kudos go to the hospitality shown by The Pines Melaka, led by the general manager Charles Liew,” said Nico, who is haircare brand Kevin Murphy’s Malaysian ‘icon’ (ambassador).

Encore Melaka has introduced discounted tickets for seniors, children and Malaysian residents. For details, visit here.