PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The proposal for a new minimum wage is expected to be presented at a Cabinet meeting next month, said Human Resource Minister Steven Sim.

He said the Human Resource Ministry had received a report and recommendations on the new minimum wage rate from the National Wages Consultative Council chaired by Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman.

Sim said the ministry has distributed a Cabinet paper to the relevant ministries for feedback on the proposed wage rate.

“We will present the Cabinet paper for consideration and decision at the Cabinet level, likely in September,” he told a press conference after the Manpower Department Training Institute (ILJTM) 27th Convocation Ceremony here today.

Sim previously said that the government would review the minimum wage, which was last updated in May 2022, raising it from RM1,200 to RM1,500.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the private sector, especially companies with high profits, would review their salary schemes to provide more reasonable remuneration to their employees.

He said the public service wage reform also serves as a message to private companies to increase workers’ wages to help alleviate their financial burden. — Bernama